Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce sales of $600.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $606.00 million and the lowest is $583.10 million. Fortinet posted sales of $507.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortinet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Shares of FTNT opened at $107.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. Fortinet has a one year low of $65.06 and a one year high of $110.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.19.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,228,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fortinet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

