FortKnoxster (FKX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $34,425.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $200,667.00 and approximately $34,425.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.01342834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00123367 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FortKnoxster Token Profile

FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 tokens. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster.

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.