FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) and E. W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Critical Contrast

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) and E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

FOX pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. E. W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FOX and E. W. Scripps’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOX $11.39 billion 2.00 $1.60 billion N/A N/A E. W. Scripps N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FOX has higher revenue and earnings than E. W. Scripps.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of FOX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of E. W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of FOX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of E. W. Scripps shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FOX and E. W. Scripps, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOX 2 0 1 0 1.67 E. W. Scripps 0 1 3 0 2.75

FOX currently has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.01%. E. W. Scripps has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given E. W. Scripps’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe E. W. Scripps is more favorable than FOX.

Profitability

This table compares FOX and E. W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOX 12.94% 14.30% 7.90% E. W. Scripps N/A N/A N/A

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors. It operates FOX News, a national cable news channel; FOX Business, a business news national cable channel; FS1 and FS2 multi-sport national networks; and Big Ten Network. The Television segment acquires, produces, markets, and distributes broadcast network programming. It operates The FOX Network, a national television broadcast network that broadcasts sports programming and entertainment. This segment owns and operates 28 broadcast television stations. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment owns the FOX Studios lot that provides production services, including 15 sound stages, 4 scoring and mixing stages, 2 broadcast studios, theaters, editing bays, and other production facilities in Los Angeles, California. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Fox Corporation operates independently of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. as of March 19, 2019.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network programming, syndicated programming, and original programming. The company's National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as computers, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, smartphones, smart TVs, and tablets. It operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; and Midroll that creates original podcast, a digital audio recording of themed series, as well as Stitcher, a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand. This segment also operates Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news. The company also operates Cracked, a multi-platform humor and satire brand, which informs and entertains audiences with a Website, social media, and podcast; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

