Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) will report $51.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.74 million. Front Yard Residential posted sales of $54.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full year sales of $206.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.69 million to $206.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $222.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Front Yard Residential.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.71). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 331.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 36.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 9.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Front Yard Residential stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. Front Yard Residential has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $667.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 1.30.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

