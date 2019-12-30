FSBT API Token (FSBT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $26,391.00

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One FSBT API Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00001073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, FSBT API Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $277,019.00 and $26,391.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FSBT API Token

FSBT API Token was first traded on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog. The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation.

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

FSBT API Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FSBT API Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

