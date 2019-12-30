FujiCoin (FJC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. FujiCoin has a market cap of $179,738.00 and $12.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,292.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.01817031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.11 or 0.02854814 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00584132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00636336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00063254 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024005 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00391428 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,467,420,739 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

