Function X Price Reaches $0.0608 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and $168,866.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058812 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00085189 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001165 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00073280 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,371.75 or 0.99822111 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,879,767 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

