Fusion (FSN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001992 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Liquid, Bibox and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000336 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,351.17 or 0.87243493 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Cobinhood, IDEX, Ethfinex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

