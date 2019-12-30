FUTURAX (FTXT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,014.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $2,028.00 and approximately $19,014.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00050166 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00340241 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013636 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003502 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015271 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010117 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

