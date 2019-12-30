FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Issued By Wedbush

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liquidia Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn ($2.34) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.86). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $4.94 on Monday. Liquidia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.20).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 658,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 129,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 482,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

