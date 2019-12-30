FY2019 EPS Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a report issued on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 835.26%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LAC. ValuEngine downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

LAC stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 10.09. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.