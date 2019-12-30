FY2019 EPS Estimates for Mosaic Acquisition Corp. Lowered by Imperial Capital (NASDAQ:MOSC)

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Mosaic Acquisition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 26th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.33). Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Mosaic Acquisition’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Mosaic Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23. Mosaic Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,086,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 34,861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 57,550 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 24,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $255,811.72. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $41,675.66. Insiders bought a total of 29,120 shares of company stock valued at $300,037 in the last three months.

About Mosaic Acquisition

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

