G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $791.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce $791.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $788.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $798.26 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $766.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

GIII opened at $32.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,083,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after purchasing an additional 599,647 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.