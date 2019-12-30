Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

GLMD opened at $5.71 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $123.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $420,000. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

