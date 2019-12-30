Garlicoin (GRLC) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $34,810.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and Nanex.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm.

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,170,638 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

