Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $998.62 Million

Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report $998.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $997.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $999.33 million. Garmin reported sales of $932.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.19.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $98.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.18 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 38,879 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $3,390,637.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,644,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,410,653.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,726 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $255,099.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,048,640 shares of company stock worth $97,210,169. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 103.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

