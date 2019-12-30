Genaro Network 1-Day Volume Tops $243,903.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Genaro Network token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, DigiFinex and Bibox. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $243,903.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.24 or 0.06083067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029746 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037162 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Genaro Network is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,991,499 tokens. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genaro Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Allcoin, Gate.io, Bibox, DigiFinex, CoinMex, HitBTC and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

