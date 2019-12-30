General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.00

Headlines about General Electric (NYSE:GE) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected General Electric’s ranking:

GE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 48,144,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,019,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.69.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

