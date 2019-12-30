Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Reaches $0.98

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00013462 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Ovis and HitBTC. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $716,621.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.01340398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123386 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ovis, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

