GET Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24,023.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $24,023.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.06066815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001253 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

