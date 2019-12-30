Gexan Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,357.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $22,001.00 and $10,357.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gexan has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059085 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00044343 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00601385 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00226679 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00085171 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001797 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan's total supply is 2,714,538 coins and its circulating supply is 2,391,744 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

