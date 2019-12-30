Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce sales of $5.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 billion and the lowest is $5.48 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $5.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $22.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.05 billion to $22.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $23.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $86.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.48. The company has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,780. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

