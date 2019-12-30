GINcoin Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $49,687.00 and approximately $1,203.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GINcoin has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,354.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.01819594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.81 or 0.02892659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00588902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00633438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00064465 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00391912 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,923,067 coins and its circulating supply is 7,923,057 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

