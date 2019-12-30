Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post sales of $12.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.17 million to $12.43 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $11.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $52.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.81 million to $53.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.22 million, with estimates ranging from $55.12 million to $59.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLAD. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 58.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $307.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

