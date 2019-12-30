Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 714,200 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 759,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 58.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLAD. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Gladstone Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $307.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

