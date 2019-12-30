Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $1.93 million and $5,092.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022426 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005982 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

GCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,788,977 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

