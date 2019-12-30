Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will announce $209.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.09 million and the highest is $210.10 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $195.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $784.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $782.79 million to $787.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $855.54 million, with estimates ranging from $850.66 million to $859.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,005,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $158,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,894. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

