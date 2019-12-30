Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.20 Million

Brokerages expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to post sales of $103.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.50 million. Glu Mobile reported sales of $98.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year sales of $418.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $417.40 million to $419.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $455.00 million, with estimates ranging from $427.80 million to $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glu Mobile.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on GLUU. Stephens set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark upgraded Glu Mobile to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.09 million, a P/E ratio of -74.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,664 shares of company stock worth $214,984. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 491.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glu Mobile (GLUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.