GNY (GNY) Market Capitalization Reaches $26.79 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One GNY token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. GNY has a total market capitalization of $26.79 million and approximately $28,789.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00193557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01349416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io.

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.