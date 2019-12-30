GoByte Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. During the last week, GoByte has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $156,442.00 and approximately $6,376.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000124 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,601,468 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.