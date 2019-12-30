Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post $206.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.01 million to $213.40 million. Gogo reported sales of $217.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $820.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $817.42 million to $827.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $871.80 million, with estimates ranging from $833.61 million to $947.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. Gogo has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $571.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $70,608.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,456,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 263,685 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 22.4% in the second quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,404,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 623,708 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Gogo by 34.8% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gogo by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 469,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gogo by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,372,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 496,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

