Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will announce $76.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.25 million. Golar LNG Partners posted sales of $80.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $294.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.17 million to $295.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $303.47 million, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $308.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $74.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $10.00 price target on Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 97.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 6,283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,390,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMLP opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Golar LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $607.08 million, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

