Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Short Interest Update

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 5,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 790,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

GSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN GSV opened at $0.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 454,694 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

