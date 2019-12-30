GoldCoin (GLC) Market Cap Achieves $728,905.00

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, GoldCoin has traded up 33.7% against the dollar. GoldCoin has a market cap of $728,905.00 and approximately $29,851.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00588902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009689 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

