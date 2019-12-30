GoldenPyrex Price Tops $0.0118 on Major Exchanges (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded down 36% against the dollar. One GoldenPyrex token can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $117,535.00 and $1,410.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.01340398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123386 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoldenPyrex

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 tokens. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com.

GoldenPyrex Token Trading

GoldenPyrex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldenPyrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

