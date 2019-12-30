Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €66.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.51 ($76.18).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €67.48 ($78.47) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. Basf has a 12 month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12 month high of €74.61 ($86.76).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

