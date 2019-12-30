Golos Hits Market Cap of $300,662.00 (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Golos has a total market cap of $300,662.00 and approximately $252.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golos has traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar. One Golos coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RuDEX, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013426 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001231 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Golos Coin Profile

GOLOS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 185,677,323 coins. Golos’ official message board is vk.com/goloschain. The official website for Golos is golos.io. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, RuDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

