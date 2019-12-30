Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Research Coverage Started at Nomura

Equities research analysts at Nomura began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GT. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Shares of GT opened at $15.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

