Graphcoin Achieves Market Cap of $1,320.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00641974 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001168 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

