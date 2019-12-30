Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens cut Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $34.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 81.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 22.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,048 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

