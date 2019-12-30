GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Head to Head Analysis

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenSky and Trip.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky $414.67 million 3.96 $24.26 million $0.07 130.29 Trip.com Group $4.52 billion 4.23 $162.00 million $0.94 36.82

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than GreenSky. Trip.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenSky, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

GreenSky has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GreenSky and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky 7.25% -88.69% 7.13% Trip.com Group 11.15% 4.31% 2.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GreenSky and Trip.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky 0 6 1 0 2.14 Trip.com Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

GreenSky presently has a consensus price target of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 8.30%. Trip.com Group has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.57%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than GreenSky.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of GreenSky shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 54.8% of GreenSky shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats GreenSky on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. The company has strategic partnership agreements with Meliá Hotels International, S.A. to provide access to membership offers and benefits on 400 Meliá hotels on Ctrip's Website and mobile app; and TripAdvisor, Inc. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in November 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

