Grid+ Price Hits $0.0481 on Major Exchanges (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $423.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Grid+ Token Profile

Grid+ was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86.

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

