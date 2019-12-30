GridCoin (GRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and SouthXchange. In the last week, GridCoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $892.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GridCoin

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

