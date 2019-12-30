GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,090,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 20,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 21.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRUB. Barclays raised shares of GrubHub from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, Director Keith Richman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,390.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,542 shares of company stock valued at $77,407. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in GrubHub by 4.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 14.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $49.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.22. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

