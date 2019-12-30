Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 281,800 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 298,100 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

HBB opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $256.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.16.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.43). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $169.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

