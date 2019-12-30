Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Update

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 6,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $712.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.67, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.88 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,942,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 407,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,947. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 308,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

