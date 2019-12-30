Harmony Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Harmony token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $16.56 million and $1.76 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.52 or 0.06026872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000466 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029867 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036822 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,421,942,535 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.