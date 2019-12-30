Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of HSC opened at $22.89 on Monday. Harsco has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Harsco’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Harsco will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,074,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,492,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 24.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 156,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 45.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

