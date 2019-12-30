Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $44,438.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002700 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,263,477 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

