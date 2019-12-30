Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) will report sales of $120.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haynes International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.78 million. Haynes International reported sales of $107.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full-year sales of $521.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.30 million to $522.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $534.40 million, with estimates ranging from $530.39 million to $538.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Haynes International.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.35 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.99%. Haynes International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAYN shares. ValuEngine lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $150,429.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,673.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $85,432.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,851.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Haynes International by 958.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 88,460 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Haynes International by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Haynes International during the third quarter worth about $492,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Haynes International by 13.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Haynes International by 158.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

HAYN opened at $35.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $447.61 million, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.70. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 112.82%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

